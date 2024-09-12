‘Bridgerton’ welcomes Yerin Ha as new leading lady 

Netflix has announced that actress Yerin Ha will join the cast of Bridgerton for its upcoming fourth season. Ha is set to portray Sophie Baek, the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.

A talented Australian-born actress of Korean descent, Ha is known for her role as Kwan Ha in ‘Halo’, the series adapted from the popular video game franchise. She will also appear in the anticipated ‘Dune: Prophecy,’ a prequel series to the Dune films.

According to Netflix, Sophie Baek has spent much of her life working as a maid for one of the most demanding employers in the ton. Despite her challenging circumstances, Sophie’s resilience shines through, especially when her life changes dramatically after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball, where she encounters Benedict Bridgerton.

Fans of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series will notice a change in Sophie’s last name from Beckett to Baek on the show. Ha expressed her appreciation for this adjustment, saying, “A name is the first bit of identity you share with the world, and changing it to fit someone who looks like me is really empowering.” She credited showrunner Jess Brownell for making this thoughtful change.

Ha continued, “It’s a meaningful way for me to feel that the role was made for me, rather than having to fit a specific mold. I’m truly grateful to Jess for that.”

The release date for the eight-episode fourth season of Bridgerton has yet to be announced.