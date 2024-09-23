Biden signs proclamation on Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions for this week

This week, President Joe Biden proclaimed September 23 through September 29, 2024, as Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (AANAPISI) Week.

The United States has nearly 200 Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (AANAPISIs), which open doors of opportunity for millions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) students.

“AANAPISIs provide a pathway to the middle class and a better life for their students, many of whom often come from low-income neighborhoods and may be the first in their families to attend college,” Biden expressed in his proclamation. “During AANAPISI Week, we celebrate these critical institutions for the resources and support they provide to students, and we recommit to advancing their mission and success.”

This proclamation was supported by the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI), established by Biden through Executive Order 14031, is charged with coordinating a whole-of-government agenda to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities.

Read the full proclamation on the whitehouse.gov website.