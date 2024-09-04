Beyond the crown: My journey to inspire change

By Arshia Kathpalia

December 10th, 2023. What might be a random day in the year for you felt like a year in a day to me. Ever since I was a young girl, I’ve watched pageants on TV, from Sushmita Sen’s powerful question-and-answer round to Nina Davuluri’s energetic talent round. Everything about it inspired me. Last year, I decided that I finally wanted to make my mark in the pageant world. Determined, I spent countless hours preparing.

And then the competition days arrived. From the interview round, where I expressed my passions and goals, to the talent round, where I performed a Bharatanatyam and Bollywood fusion dance piece, to the traditional round, where I walked in a beautiful lehenga showcasing my culture, each round was an opportunity to represent myself and my passion for this platform.

So, as I mentioned earlier, December 10th, 2023—the day it all came together. All my preparation, everything I’d worked for, led up to the moment I was crowned Miss Teen India Washington First Runner Up. Placing in the top three felt surreal. But this title went far beyond the sash and crown. It was a moment of pride, not just for me, but for my family, friends, and all the little girls I hope to inspire.

I’ve always been passionate about promoting diversity and inclusion, especially for women in STEM and children’s education. As president of my school’s Girls Who Code club and a volunteer at Girls Rock Math, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of representation. Young girls need to see role models who look like them, who come from similar backgrounds, and who have overcome similar challenges. That’s why this platform means so much to me. It’s a chance to inspire and instill confidence in young girls showing them that whatever they dream, they can achieve.

At the moment, I am preparing for nationals, and while I’m obviously nervous, I’m also very excited. The competition will bring together contestants from all over the country. I’m eager to meet new people and learn from them. While the goal may be to win, I know this pageant goes far beyond that and that each of us is making an impact just by being up there on that stage.

As I move forward, I want to continue to advocate for the causes I care about, and use this platform to make a positive impact. The national competition is a big stage, but it’s just one part of a much larger journey driven by my desire to create a more inclusive world. This journey has already given me so much, and I’m excited to see where it takes me next. As a young woman, I understand the importance of embracing diversity and using my voice to uplift others, and that’s exactly what I plan to do, both on and off the stage.