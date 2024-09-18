Baltimore PD names first Asian American woman lieutenant in department’s history

The Baltimore County Police Department has made history by promoting Sgt. R. Park to the rank of lieutenant, making her the first Asian American woman to achieve this position in the department’s 150-year history. The promotion was announced during a ceremony on Tuesday night.

Chief Robert O. McCullough praised the 24 sworn members being promoted, highlighting their commitment to maintaining high service levels for the community.

“Promoting individuals like Lt. Park demonstrates how hard work and dedication are rewarded in our Department and underscores our commitment to supporting a diverse workforce,” McCullough said.

The department has also recently advanced its diversity initiatives, promoting its first Latino major and first Jamaican-born forensic lab director in September 2023.