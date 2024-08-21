WA delegates’ vote for Kamala Harris at the DNC

CHICAGO — Washington state delegates added a unique flair to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Tuesday, casting their votes for presidential nominee Kamala Harris and vice-presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz amid a lively celebration featuring local talent and cultural nods.

The state’s delegate roll call was highlighted by a performance from renowned rapper Macklemore, who helped energize the crowd with his hit song “Can’t Hold Us.” The upbeat anthem was a fitting backdrop as delegates, including those adorned with Beyoncé-inspired cowboy hats, rallied in support of the Democratic ticket.

Washington Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad, standing alongside Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House, celebrated both Harris’s historic nomination as the first South Asian American major-party presidential candidate and her own role as the first South Asian American woman to lead a state party. “From the amber waves of grain … of Eastern Washington to the iconic waters of Salish Sea, Washington stands proud as a part of the blue walls,” Conrad said.

Despite the enthusiastic atmosphere, not all Washington delegates voted for Harris. Over 15% of Democratic voters in Jayapal’s 7th Congressional District had chosen “uncommitted” in the March primary, reflecting their call for a cease-fire in Israel’s invasion of Gaza. Consequently, Washington sent two officially “uncommitted” delegates to the convention.

The convention’s roll call was transformed into a high-energy dance party, with DJ Cassidy spinning a distinctive track for each state. Washington’s delegate vote was complemented by a mix of other states’ musical selections, including Prince’s “1999” for Minnesota, Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” for New Jersey, and Modest Mouse’s “Float On” for Oregon.