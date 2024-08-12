Site of Bruce Lee dojo approaches preservation status

By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Fans of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee are in the final steps of preserving Lee’s third dojo in the University District. At an Aug. 7 board meeting, the Seattle Landmark Preservation Board provided nine ‘yes’ votes to move the process to a Sept. 18 final vote. But there’s still questions to be asked.

Northwest Museum of Legends and Lore, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provided the Board a presentation on the reasons why 4750 University Way, in the heart of the University District, should be designated as a landmark. It included background on Lee’s humble beginnings to becoming an international star. The presentation included pictures of Lee and blueprints from the property that show Lee living in the backroom of the dojo, which had no windows. There were pictures of Lee teaching Gung Fu as well as some with Linda Lee, Bruce’s girlfriend at the time and future wife. Charlette LeFevre, president of the Seattle Bruce Lee Fan Club, was thrilled with the vote by the Board.

“I know it’s a process and they want more information,” she told KING 5-News after the meeting. “[b]ut we’re thrilled right now and we’re very glad.” LeFevre started the application two years ago after the building was sold to a new owner.

The building in the University District, an apartment building, was Lee’s first true dojo. He taught Gung Fu at the University District location in 1963 for a year before heading to Hollywood. The dojo continued for several years with Lee’s teachings with his students as instructors.

Lee attended the University of Washington from 1961 to 1964 studying philosophy and drama. In addition to teaching Gung Fu lessons, he was a waiter at Ruby Chow’s International District Restaurant.

Abe Santos, a proponent of preserving the apartment building, stressed the fact that the location was the first real dojo for Lee.

“We want to preserve Bruce Lee’s third school. His first two schools in Chinatown were dirt floors in basements, but this was a real dojo he had, and that he taught in.” Santos stated that his own teacher was Bruce Lee’s best friend and highest-ranked student.

The location of Lee’s third dojo is vacant and the storefront has been many things since Lee opened up his dojo almost 60 years ago.

Moreover, the structure, built in 1958, will likely be demolished or redeveloped by the owner.

Prior to the vote in September, the Preservation Board wants to conduct an on-site visit of the existing apartment building. It will be up to the current owner of the building to allow the Board to do it. It is not known what would happen if the owner denies access. The current owner did not appear at the meeting but provided a short statement of opposition. This would imply that the owner intends to renovate the location or is not interested in preserving the location. In addition, the Board would like more information about the dojo. Since there are no remnants of Lee’s school, the Board would like LeFevre to find any former students that were taught at the location, as well as any information on the interior of the dojo when Lee taught.

If the Preservation Board determines that the location should be preserved, it would put any changes to the property on hold. The current owner would have to obtain a special approval to make changes to the property. In the alternative, the owner would have to receive permission from the Seattle City Council.

“There’s all these little wonderful stories that we hope to document and preserve about Bruce Lee’s beginnings here in Seattle,” said LeFevre.

