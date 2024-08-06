Seattle Pokémon delegation heads to World Championships in Hawaii

Filipino American Brian Myers, owner of Tabletop Village in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), will lead a delegation of 30 young Pokémon trainers from the Pacific Northwest to the World Pokémon Championship in Hawaii late this month.

These trainers will compete on a global stage, marking either their first or final attempt at the prestigious title. Over the past year, the trainers have devoted countless hours to perfecting their strategies and building their teams.

In Hawaii, participants will not only face intense battles but will also enjoy exclusive Pokémon merchandise, collector’s items, and the chance to win substantial prizes, including the Champion Card #1 Trainer, which was valued at over $100,000 last year.

The Pacific Northwest, and Seattle in particular, has a storied history in the Pokémon competitive community. Tabletop Village, a key hub for Pokémon enthusiasts in the CID has been instrumental in developing top-tier trainers through its tournaments and training sessions.