Samantha Le to lead Seattle Southside Chamber

Samantha Le will take the helm as president and CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber following the departure of Annie McGrath on Sept. 6th.

Le, currently serving as executive vice president at the Chamber and executive director of its 501(c)(3) Success Foundation, was unanimously appointed by the Board of Directors. Board Chair Jennifer Hansen called Le “a leader in our organization, contributing to both Chamber operations, as well as the strategic planning and vision for Chamber programming and services. She has developed strong relationships with our local electeds, regional partners, and members, and we are delighted to promote her.”

Le, a Vietnamese refugee and advocate for small business owners in South King County, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, and said she’s committed to advancing the Chamber’s mission.