Quach thrives on USS Barry 

Petty Officer 2nd Class Hong Chao Quach, whose parents live in Seattle, Washington, serves aboard USS Barry, a U.S. Navy warship homeported at Naval Station Everett, Washington. The ship is currently in a Seattle shipyard undergoing routine maintenance.

Quach joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Quach serves as an electrical gas turbine systems technician.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted more experience and time to figure out myself and my future path,” said Quach. “As an immigrant, I feel that I have fewer benefits and fewer connections, but the Navy will help me build those connections and help with benefits.”

Quach has achieved notable milestones in a short span. “Advancing to petty officer second class in two years is something I’m proud of, and I was also the top graduate at my ‘A’ school,” Quach remarked. “It makes me feel proud and makes my parents proud.”

Expressing gratitude for familial support, Quach highlighted the significant role of family in their Navy journey.

“I’m thankful for my parents, Minh Quach and Mai Ho, and my whole family because without their support it wouldn’t be this easy for me,” Quach added. “Having my family here in Seattle to listen to every decision I’ve made and get their support and opinion is a big, big support that not everybody has.”