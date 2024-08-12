Police investigate drive-by shooting in CID

SEATTLE – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in the Seattle Chinatown-International District (CID).

Officers responded to the area of South Lane Street and 8th Avenue South on Aug. 10 at around 12:24 a.m. after hearing gunfire. Witnesses reported a shootout between a group in a vehicle and three people on foot.

Police found two crime scenes with multiple shell casings, bullet fragments, and other evidence. Nearby businesses and unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire. No one was hurt.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating the incident.