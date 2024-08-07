New Southcenter mall GM

Navdeep Singh is the newest general manager of the Westfield Southcenter shopping center.

Singh, who has worked at the Westfield Southcenter for 17 years, will oversee new projects at the shopping center, including new restaurants and store openings, along with the completion of the North Side remodel.

Singh originally started working at the Westfield Southcenter in 2007 as a holiday temp security officer. He worked his way up to become the director of security, and eventually became the assistant general manager in 2021.

In a news release, Singh said, “Westfield Southcenter … holds a special place in the hearts of those who grew up in the Seattle Southside area. I’m proud to contribute to making a difference in our community.”