M's Japanese Heritage Night raises funds for JCCCW

M’s Japanese Heritage Night raises funds for JCCCW

Baseball fans gathered at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 9 to celebrate Japanese Heritage Night. The event, organized by the Seattle Mariners, aimed to honor and recognize the rich cultural contributions of the Japanese community in Seattle and the broader Pacific Northwest.

For every ticket sold, $5 was donated to the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington (JCCCW), raising a total of $3,925. This organization plays a vital role in preserving and promoting Japanese heritage, providing educational programs, cultural events, and community support.

Credit: Photo by JCCCW

Credit: Photo by JCCCW

Credit: Photo by JCCCW

Credit: Photo by JCCCW

Credit: Photo by JCCCW

