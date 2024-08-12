Michelin-star chef tapped by Alaska Airlines

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines is partnering with Chef Brandon Jew, owner of San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Mister Jiu’s, to bring an exclusive menu to First Class guests on flights between San Francisco International and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Inspired by Jew’s Cantonese heritage, the menu will feature items like congee, black cod with silken tofu, and slow-braised duck with sesame egg noodles. The airline is using the same high-quality poultry as Mister Jiu’s for its Peking-style roast duck.

I’m so excited to partner with Alaska Airlines… connecting my hometown of San Francisco with New York, a city where I’ve always dreamed of living in,” said Jew. “Luxury begins with quality ingredients, which underscores our shared values. At Mister Jiu’s we are always evolving and defining Chinese American cuisine in the Bay Area while advocating for the global recognition of Chinese food—the partnership with Alaska Airlines elevates Chinese cuisine from coast to coast.”

Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines, said, “Our relationship with Chef Jew traces back several years ago, including working together to give back to the residents of San Francisco’s Chinatown. His commitment to quality, gastronomic craftsmanship and philanthropy aligns perfectly with our values.”