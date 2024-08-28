Metro’s fall service expansion includes zoom sessions in Chinese, Vietnamese

Starting Sept. 14, King County Metro is gearing up for significant transit improvements across Seattle and beyond, with enhanced bus services, new routes, and expanded connectivity to Sound Transit’s Link 1 Line.

Metro is offering Zoom info sessions with dedicated interpreters in Chinese and Vietnamese.

Session #1: Sept. 4, 6–7p.m.

Registration link: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NNYm0IezQN2UwslMY3njCA

Webinar session link: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/81090231677

Session #2: Sept. 12, noon–1 p.m.

Registration link: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XYmp6VaWSPa3dRVhaNcAvw

Webinar session link: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/81863219286

More details are available on King County Metro’s service change webpage.