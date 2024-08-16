Indian flag raised at Seattle’s Federal Reserve building 

SEATTLE — India’s 78th Independence Day was celebrated in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 15 with a special ceremony at the Indian Consulate, where the Indian flag was unfurled at the Federal Reserve Building in downtown Seattle.

The event saw participation from local leaders including Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine, City Council President Sara Nelson, and Seattle Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr.

The celebration included cultural performances, and a violin piece called “Bharata Desham” by Grammy Award winner Professor Ganesh Rajagopalan.

Additionally, King County declared August 15 as “India Day,” to be observed every year throughout the county.