From Navy SEAL to space — Jonny Kim’s ISS mission begins in 2025

Korean American Jonny Kim will embark on his first mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in March 2025. Kim, a NASA astronaut since 2017, will join the Expedition 72/73 crew as a flight engineer, bringing his unique blend of skills and experiences to the orbiting laboratory.

Kim will be traveling aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft alongside Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky. The trio will spend around eight months at the ISS, where they’ll conduct important scientific experiments and technology demonstrations.

Kim’s background includes serving as a United States Navy lieutenant commander, a dual-designated naval aviator and flight surgeon, and even as an enlisted Navy SEAL. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of San Diego and a medical degree from Harvard Medical School. Kim completed his internship with the Harvard Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.