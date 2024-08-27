ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Northwest Asian Weekly

Former House of Hong reopens as Diamond Bay 

Diamond Bay Restaurant, formerly known as House of Hong, marked its grand reopening on Aug. 25 after a four-year hiatus for pandemic-related closure and remodeling. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and traditional lion and dragon dances, attracting over a hundred guests.

As the first restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown International District to close during the pandemic, Diamond Bay faced delays due to external and internal damage from a homeless encampment. Special guests at the reopening included Seattle Mayor Deputy Greg Wong, former Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Burien City Councilmember Jimmy Matta, and several AAPI community leaders.

Photo by Assunta Ng

