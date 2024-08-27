Former House of Hong reopens as Diamond Bay 

Diamond Bay Restaurant, formerly known as House of Hong, marked its grand reopening on Aug. 25 after a four-year hiatus for pandemic-related closure and remodeling. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and traditional lion and dragon dances, attracting over a hundred guests.

As the first restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown International District to close during the pandemic, Diamond Bay faced delays due to external and internal damage from a homeless encampment. Special guests at the reopening included Seattle Mayor Deputy Greg Wong, former Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Burien City Councilmember Jimmy Matta, and several AAPI community leaders.