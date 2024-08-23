FBI investigates nonprofit corruption: raids hit CA supervisor’s home

Federal agents executed a series of raids on Thursday, targeting the California home of Rhiannon Do, daughter of Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do, as part of a sweeping investigation into alleged financial misconduct involving the Viet America Society (VAS), a local nonprofit. The raids also extended to several other properties, including Supervisor Do’s residence and a restaurant linked to VAS.

The raids come amid allegations that VAS, which received substantial taxpayer funding to assist the elderly and needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, misappropriated over $10 million. According to a lawsuit filed by Orange County, VAS executives, including Rhiannon Do, diverted these funds to personal accounts and used them to purchase multiple properties, including a $1,035,000 home in Tustin bought by Do in July 2023.

The lawsuit accuses VAS Chief Executive Peter Ahn Pham, Secretary Dinh Mai, and Rhiannon Do of embezzlement, alleging that instead of using the funds for their intended purposes, they engaged in “pervasive self-dealing” and used the money for personal gains. The suit claims VAS failed to properly account for the funds, submitted inadequate invoices, and terminated auditors who were investigating discrepancies.

VAS attorney Mark S. Rosen criticized the lawsuit, calling it politically motivated and arguing that the organization had fulfilled its contractual obligations despite record-keeping issues. Rosen also accused the raids of potentially jeopardizing VAS’s ability to continue providing services to the needy.

