Councilmember Woo vows action after CID shooting

“The violence must stop and I’m committed to doing what I can on the council to fix it. We simply can’t afford to take a step backward in rebuilding our public safety resources.”

Seattle Councilmember Tanya Woo has issued a statement addressing the shooting on Wednesday at 12th Avenue South and South King Street in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

A 35-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the lower back following a heated argument between the man and another person, who escaped before police arrived. The injury was not life-threatening.

Woo announced plans to host a community forum with Police Chief Sue Rahr and other city officials to directly engage with residents and workers in the neighborhood.

In her statement, Woo said, “I walk through Little Saigon every week with my community watch group, and I’m working closely with many local businesses. My office is keeping a close eye on the Navigation Center’s move in January, and we’ll be advocating for funding to support safety ambassadors, much like the program on 3rd Avenue. The area around 12th and Jackson/King is closely linked to the 3rd Avenue Pike/Pine corridor, and we know that solving the challenges in one area requires addressing the issues in the other as well.”