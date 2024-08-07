AAPI candidates prevail in WA state Primary election

The primary election in Washington state wrapped up on August 6, and voters have determined which candidates will advance to the General Election in November.



Who made it to the next round? Here’s a look at the AAPI candidates in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties who will be continuing their campaigns:

Congressional races:

Congressional District 7:

Pramila Jayapal

Congressional District 10:

Marilyn Strickland

Statewide races:

Secretary of State

Steve Hobbs

Attorney General

Manka Dhingra

State Treasurer

Sharon Hanek

Legislative races:

Legislative District 1, State Representative Pos. 1

Davina Duerr

Legislative District 11, State Senator

Bob Hasegawa

Legislative District 21, State Representative Pos. 1

Riaz Khan

Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1

Cindy Ryu

Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 2

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson



Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1

Sharon Tomiko Santos

Legislative District 41, State Senator

Jaskaran Singh Sarao

Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2

My-Linh Thai

Legislative District 44, State Representative Pos. 2

Sam Sim

Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 2

Darya Farivar

Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1

Vandana Slatter

Lynn Trinh

Judicial races

Supreme Court (Justice Position #02)

Sal Mungia

City

Seattle, Council Position No. 8

Tanya Woo