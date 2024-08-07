AAPI candidates prevail in WA state Primary election

The primary election in Washington state wrapped up on August 6, and voters have determined which candidates will advance to the General Election in November.
Who made it to the next round? Here’s a look at the AAPI candidates in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties who will be continuing their campaigns:
Congressional races:
Congressional District 7:
Pramila Jayapal
Congressional District 10:
Marilyn Strickland
Statewide races:
Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs
Attorney General
Manka Dhingra
State Treasurer
Sharon Hanek
Legislative races:
Legislative District 1, State Representative Pos. 1
Davina Duerr
Legislative District 11, State Senator
Bob Hasegawa
Legislative District 21, State Representative Pos. 1
Riaz Khan
Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1
Cindy Ryu
Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 2
Mia Su-Ling Gregerson
Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1
Sharon Tomiko Santos
Legislative District 41, State Senator
Jaskaran Singh Sarao
Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2
My-Linh Thai
Legislative District 44, State Representative Pos. 2
Sam Sim
Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 2
Darya Farivar
Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1
Vandana Slatter
Lynn Trinh
Judicial races
Supreme Court (Justice Position #02)
Sal Mungia
City
Seattle, Council Position No. 8
Tanya Woo
