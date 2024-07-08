Woman assaulted at CID 4th of July gathering

Seattle Police took a woman into custody for assault in the Chinatown International District last Thursday.

At around 6:09 p.m. on July 4, officers responded to a call about a possible stabbing in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street.

They found a 51-year-old woman with head injuries, treated her on-site, and then took her to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

It turns out a 4th-of-July gathering took a dark turn when two women got into a physical fight. The suspect allegedly used a metal water bottle to hit the victim repeatedly on the head.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old woman and she’s now facing assault charges at King County Jail.

During the investigation, police recovered a boxcutter knife and two aluminum water bottles as evidence. Although there were initial reports of a gun being involved, a search of the residence didn’t turn one up.