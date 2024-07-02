Walk for Rice raises $286K to fight hunger

The annual Asian Counseling and Referral Service Walk for Rice fundraiser returned on Saturday, June 29 with a new location at the torii gate on the north side of the Seward Park entrance.



The event proved highly successful, raising $286,020 by Saturday morning, with additional donations continuing to pour in. Organizers anticipate reaching $300,000 within the coming week.

KING 5’s Christine Pae and Brady Wakayama served as emcees for the event, which featured cultural performances by the Sayaw Filipino Folk Dance Troupe, the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, and Seattle Kokon Taiko.

Participants enjoyed a 2.4-mile paved route, accessible for strollers and wheelchairs, all in support of fighting hunger.