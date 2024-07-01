Tung-Edelman to reign as 75th Seafair Queen

Ming-Ming Tung-Edelman, the founder and executive director of Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI), has been nominated as the 75th anniversary Seafair Queen.

Seafair royalty is nominated “based on their philanthropic contributions to the Puget Sound region and ability to inspire the communities in which they live.” This nomination spotlights the relevance of providing access to employment for underrepresented communities. Like Seafair, RAI’s work emphasizes the importance of coming together to build stronger communities.

Tung-Edelman’s role as Queen Alcyone, symbolizing the Queen of Calm Seas, embodies a shared value across the Puget Sound to promote stability and well-being.