Tran talks pressure, passion, and finding love on ‘The Bachelorette’

Ahead of her highly anticipated season premiere on July 8, Jenn Tran talked about her experience on Season 21 of “The Bachelorette” with BachelorNation.com—the official website from the producers of The Bachelor franchise.

When asked about the pressure of the first ever Asian American bachelorette, Tran said, “Of course I feel pressure. A lot of it actually comes from me wanting to be a good role model and do it ‘right,’ whatever that means… At the end of the day, I’m just so grateful and honored to be the first Asian American lead and to be able to tell my story.”

Tran also discussed taking a break from physician assistant school and how she talked with her suitors about going back to school this season.

“A lot of them knew how important it was to me and how I will be finishing school. This means I will be in Miami for another year, and that was a huge part of these relationships. We talked about if they’re willing to do long distance or willing to move. Those conversations happened a little bit later because that was when feelings were really real and you could really think about what life would look like in the outside world.”

When asked if she has any regrets, Tran said, “No, I don’t really have any regrets because I think everything played out the way it’s supposed to play out. I’m just very happy with it all.”

You can watch Tran’s love story unfold starting on Monday, July 8, at 8 p.m. on ABC.