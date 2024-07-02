By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Welcome to another edition of The Layup Drill. In this edition, we take a look at a major upset in American football, the recent LPGA tour stop at Sahalee, the hot start of Stephen Kwan, and a prodigy drafted in the NHL.

Japan defeats U.S. in U-20 football

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) is the international governing body of American football associations. It is a recognized organization of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. It puts together teams for international competition with other organizations from around the world. The biggest event it oversees is the IFAF World Championship of American Football.

In the past, the U.S. team comprised current football players, including Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last month, the under-20 national team of Japan defeated America’s under-20 team 41-20.

The upset raised eyebrows and was a head scratcher since American teams have dominated the World Championships and originated the sport. Notably, there have been just 12 players of Japanese descent in the NFL.

The World Championships, which are being held in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada determine the U20 champion and the U.S. will not be a part of it. The win shows that, like in basketball, other countries are catching up to the U.S.

Yang wins first major

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship took place at the Sahalee Country Club in June. At 34 years old, Amy Yang won her first major tournament of her career. It was her 75th career major start, which made her the oldest player to win on Tour since 2018. She became the first Korean to win on Tour in 2024. Lilia Vu, Miyu Yamshita, and Jin Young Ko all placed second behind Yang.

In addition to the $1.56 million prize, she also received a spot on the Republic of Korea’s Olympic Team.

A notable at the tournament was former Gonzaga University golfer Bianca Pagdanganan. The 26-year-old Filipina golfer tied for 41st overall although she had her moments, including holing out on her 3rd shot on the 2nd hole from over 200 yards. Pagdanganan was born in the Philippines and came to the U.S. to attend Gonzaga. She later transferred to the University of Arizona. She has been a pro since 2020.

Stephen Kwan for MVP?

Two-time Gold Glove winning left fielder Steven Kwan is having one of the most productive seasons at the plate thus far. Despite being on the injured list for almost a month due to a strained left hamstring, he has returned to form at the plate.

Kwan is at the top of the American League in batting average at .368 and is the definition of a contact-hitter. Kwan is helping the Cleveland Guardians keep a hold of first place in the AL’s Central Division.

Kwan has played for the Guardians since being promoted from the minor leagues in 2021. Originally from Northern California, he played collegiate baseball at Oregon State until he was drafted by the Guardians after his junior season.

Parekh drafted top 10 by Flames

The NHL Draft took place in late June at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new spectacle in the desert saw NHL teams pick players for their future. The Calgary Flames made a splash when they picked 18-year-old Zayne Parekh of the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League.

Parekh, a native of Canada, is of Indian and South Korean descent. Not only is Parekh an adept defenseman on the ice, he is a prolific goal scorer. He graduated high school at the age of 15 and took classes at the University of Toronto. During the NHL Draft, Parekh was able to solve a Rubik’s Cube in 90 seconds. Graduating early helped Parekh train on the ice as he said in interviews that he was able to get on the ice and skate and then workout in the gym while everyone else was in school.

Jason can be reached at info@nwasianweekly.com.