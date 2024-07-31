Taiwan officials visit Seattle’s CID on goodwill mission

SEATTLE (AP) — Asian community members in Seattle Chinatown welcomed two officials from Taiwan on Monday as part of a goodwill mission. Tai-Chung City Councilor Pei-Yun Wu and Alan Lai, director of the Office of Taiwan Legislator, visited Joyale Seafood Restaurant to strengthen ties between their cities and Seattle.

Tai-Chung and Tacoma are sister cities with established port connections, which were highlighted during the visit. The officials also met with representatives from the Tacoma Port and Tacoma City Council. In Seattle, they engaged with City Hall and Seattle City Councilmember, Tanya Woo.

Councilor Wu expressed interest in discussing fire issues with local fire department officials, citing concerns from incidents in Tai-Chung.

The luncheon and official visits were organized by Felicity Wang, president of the North America Mazu Cultural Exchange Association.