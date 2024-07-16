Seattle sushi pioneer Shiro Kashiba receives Order of the Rising Sun

Shiro Kashiba received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays from Consul General of Japan Makoto Iyori and Mrs. Yuko Iyori on July 2, at the couple’s home in Seattle.



Kashiba, who learned Edomae-style sushi techniques from the famed Chef Jiro Ono in 1966, has spent 60 years promoting sushi with seasonal ingredients caught locally, such as geoduck and clams. He has been featured in The Seattle Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post, among others.

One of Kashiba’s first jobs after moving from Japan was at Maneki in the Chinatown-International District.

The Order of the Rising Sun is one of Japan’s first awards established in 1875 by emperor Meiji. It is given to those who have achieved distinguished service to Japan in various fields.