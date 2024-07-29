Seattle celebrates 2024 JET program send-off

Consulate General Makoto Iyori of Japan in Seattle hosted a reception at his official residence on Friday to commemorate the departure of the 2024 cohort of participants in the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program.

Established over 37 years ago, JET sends young professionals worldwide to serve as assistant language teachers in schools across Japan, fostering cultural exchange.

On Saturday, 53 participants departed from Seattle to begin their assignments, representing half of Japan’s prefectures. Consul General Iyori encouraged them to embrace their journey and share their cultures.

He reflected on his own past of leaving Tokyo in 1991 to attend the University of Cambridge. “Remember, you are not alone,” he said. “This experience will bring confidence… and shape your future in ways you can’t imagine. Make the most of every moment.”

State Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos addressed the cohort, reminiscing about her application to JET three decades ago. She praised the participants for their achievement and emphasized the program’s role in promoting international relations and lifelong learning. Santos concluded with a toast, quoting Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of global unity.