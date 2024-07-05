Prominent Texas business leader Glen Yoshiaki Gondo dies

A prominent businessman and community leader in Houston, Texas has died.

Glen Yoshiaki Gondo was 75 years old.

He transformed Tokyo Gardens, Houston’s first Japanese restaurant, into Tokyo Gardens Catering, which supplies sushi to H-E-B grocery stores.

In 2013, Gondo was honored by the Japanese government with the Spring Imperial Decoration for his contributions to improving people’s understanding of Japanese culture.

Gondo’s latest project was to help raise money for the proposed National Asian Pacific American History in Washington, D.C.

He passed away on July 1 after a brief battle with cancer. He’s survived by his wife Kathy, son Robert and daughter-in-law Jaewon.