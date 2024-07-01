Police seek leads in CID shooting

Detectives are investigating a homicide in Chinatown-International District (CID).

Around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, someone called 911 about a shooting in the 500 block of 8th Avenue South.

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot.

They did what they could to help him until the Seattle Fire Department arrived, but he died of his injuries.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

If you know anything about this, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.