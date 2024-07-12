New Indian Visa Center opens in Seattle

The Indian Consulate celebrated the grand opening of its new Visa Application Center (IVAC) in Seattle on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Located at 3131 Elliott Avenue, this facility will now offer full visa and passport services to the greater Seattle area.

Local leaders joined the festivities, including Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Port Commissioner Sam Cho, and State Rep. Vandana Slatter. Harrell presented the first Indian passport and visa to eager applicants, marking a special moment for the community.

In addition to the Seattle location, there’s good news for Bellevue residents. A drop-off facility is now open at 1400 112th Avenue Southeast, making it easier for Eastsiders to access these services.

Operated by VFS Global, these centers are designed to streamline the visa process for Indian nationals and provide support for other consular needs.

Prakash Gupta, Consul General of India in Seattle, said, “The opening of the Indian Consulate in Seattle reflects the government of India’s commitment to deepening relations with the Pacific Northwest states. These new centers in Seattle and Bellevue are designed to provide a more convenient experience for all consular applicants preparing for travel to India.”

If you’re planning a trip to India and need to handle your visa or passport, visit https://indiainseattle.gov.in/.