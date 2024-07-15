New ICHS facility dedicated to Ron Chew

International Community Health Services (ICHS) will name its new state-of-the-art senior care facility the “Ron Chew Healthy Aging and Wellness Center,” in honor of Ron Chew, one of its former executive directors.

“Throughout his life, Chew has been a dedicated advocate for Asian Pacific American issues as a journalist, editor, museum curator, nonprofit leader, fundraiser, and author,” an ICHS statement said.

Chew retired as ICHS Foundation executive director in 2020. He also served as executive director of the Wing Luke Museum for 17 years.

The new center—at 1200 12th Avenue South—will deliver comprehensive, affordable wraparound services, maximize quality of life for families, and keep our community elders healthy by meeting individual patients’ healthcare needs in one place.

ICHS CEO Kelli Nomura. “This new state-of-the-art senior care facility will give families across our community peace of mind knowing every day that their loved one is supported by an integrated team that truly cares. This effort represents a commitment to our elders in a way that honors Ron Chew’s legacy in remembering and caring for those who paved the way for us.”