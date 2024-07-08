Nam Nguyen and Negheen Kamkar join CAPAA

The Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA) announced the appointment of Nam Nguyen as its new interim executive director on Monday.

Nguyen has worked as an Assistant Attorney General in the Revenue and Finance Division. He’s also spent time in private practice with law firms in Bellevue and Houston, Texas. Nam graduated from Boston University School of Law and holds a Master in Public Policy from the University of Michigan, along with an undergraduate degree from the University of Washington.

Nam has a deep commitment to community service. After law school, he volunteered in Bayou La Batre, Alabama—the town made famous as the birthplace of the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company in Forrest Gump—where he tackled economic and social challenges following the BP Oil Spill.

He’s also been active as an assistant scoutmaster and troop leader for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in Alabama, Massachusetts, Texas, and Washington.

In addition to his community roles, Nam is involved with the Seattle University School of Law’s Judicial Institute and was elected as a governor on the Washington State Bar Association’s Board of Governors in April 2022. Nam lives in Tumwater with his dog, Vader.

CAPAA also announced the hiring of Negheen Kamkar as its new project manager.

She brings over 10 years of experience working in Washington state’s public sector.

Her journey began as a legislative aide to State Rep. Judy Clibborn, where she played a pivotal role in statewide transportation projects. Later, Negheen served as Policy Director for Seattle City Councilmember Debora Juarez. She spearheaded Seattle’s efforts to address the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples crisis. A proud first-generation Persian American, Negheen coordinated the inaugural Norooz celebration (Persian New Year) at the Washington State Legislature in 2017, a significant milestone for cultural recognition.

Negheen holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Washington and shares her home in Seattle with her dog, Leia.