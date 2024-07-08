Man shot in CID

Seattle Police arrested a 31-year-old man for shooting another man in the Chinatown-International District on Friday night.

On July 5 around midnight, police got a call about a man shot in the 600 block of South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police found a gun at the scene, and collected it as evidence.

The suspected shooter took off in a car, but officers tracked him down in Kent and arrested him.

Detectives are piecing together what led up to the shooting.