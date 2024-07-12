Hobbs named treasurer of NASS

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has been elected the treasurer of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the nation’s oldest nonpartisan professional organization for elected officials.

Hobbs was sworn in on Friday, July 12, at the NASS 2024 Summer Conference in Puerto Rico.

Founded in 1904, NASS includes secretaries of state, lieutenant governors, and chief state election officials from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.

“I am honored to have been selected by my fellow secretaries of state to a national leadership role,” Hobbs said. “NASS is a vital partnership for states to share important innovations regarding elections, cybersecurity, international relations, business support, and the many other critical services secretaries of state provide. I look forward to this opportunity to continue working alongside these esteemed state leaders to help our organization serve Washington and every state.”