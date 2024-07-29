Hoa Mai Park grand opening

Community leaders in the Chinatown-International District gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, to celebrate the grand opening of Hoa Mai Park in the Little Saigon neighborhood.



The new community-inspired park includes gathering spaces for community events, a play area for children, and artwork by Seattle artist Kalina Chung. Park Rangers will patrol the park daily to ensure it is safe and welcoming for all, and buskers will be playing live music multiple afternoons a week.

“Little Saigon has dreamed about a green and open space for the community to gather for over a decade. This park is a place for elders to hang out, children to play, and employees in the neighborhood to enjoy lunch or a break away from work,” said Quynh Pham, executive director of the Friends of Little Saigon.

The free celebration featured music, food, neighbors, Lion dance performance by Mak Fai Kung Fu and children’s activities.

The new park, located at 1224 South King Street, was named after a community call for naming suggestions where Hoa Mai Park was selected. Hoa Mai is the name of a yellow flower that blooms in early spring and signifies the rebirth, a sense of renewal. The word “Mai” is pronounced as “my.”