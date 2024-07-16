ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Groundbreaking sustainable housing development

The Homestead Community Land Trust (HCLT) is celebrating its ongoing efforts to provide affordable homeownership opportunities in Seattle. 

On June 28, HCLT—located in the Chinatown-International District—held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of The Southard, the first multi-unit affordable homeownership project in Tukwila, and the first affordable homeownership development in the United States to be co-certified Salmon-Safe and Zero Energy through the International Living Futures Institute. 

Named in honor of green-building advocate Patti Southard, the development will have homes which are affordable to lower income households, designed to use no more energy than they generate over the course of a year.

