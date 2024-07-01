Fong represents red district, succeeding McCarthy

Vince Fong, a California State Assembly member backed by former President Donald Trump, is serving the remaining months of the term made vacant by the resignation of former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

A McCarthy protege, who also had the ousted speaker’s endorsement, Fong won a special election in May, defeating fellow Republican and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in the 20th Congressional District—which is one of the reddest districts in the state. Asian Americans comprise just 7% of the population.

Trump endorsed Fong in February, calling him “a true Republican.”

The son of Chinese immigrants, Fong caught the “political bug” in the summer after his freshman year at the University of California, Los Angeles, when he met McCarthy while interning with former Republican Rep. Bill Thomas.

In 2016, Fong became the first Asian American to represent Bakersfield, California in the state Legislature.