Fish fry draws Seattle mayor, officials to celebrate community and tradition

Elected officials and local dignitaries, including Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and First Lady Joanne Harrell, convened at the annual community fish fry on July 10 in the Southend neighborhood.

The event, a long-standing tradition organized for over a decade by former state representative Dawn Mason, drew attention not only for its culinary delights but also for its community spirit. Mason, founder and organizer, welcomed attendees and introduced the mayor alongside newborn babies, symbolizing the next generation of leaders.

Over 100 guests enjoyed activities such as horseback riding sponsored by Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle, alongside a boxed dinner featuring fried fish, baked beans, collard greens, cornbread, macaroni salad, and peach cobbler.



Among the other officials present were Seattle City Councilmembers Joy Hollingsworth, Maritza Rivera, and Tanya Woo; King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay; Seattle Port Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa; and attorney general candidate Nick Brown.

