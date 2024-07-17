Demographic shift: Asian population leads growth in Seattle area

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals a notable demographic shift in Washington State since 2020, driven by significant growth among Asian populations in the Seattle area.

This data, released last month, marks the first time the Census Bureau has provided detailed racial and ethnic data for Washington’s 21 metropolitan and smaller “micropolitan” areas.

Of Washington’s 7.8 million residents in 2023, around 5 million, or 64.2%, were white. The Hispanic population was second largest at more than 1.1 million, or 14.6%, followed by the Asian population at nearly 819,000, or 10.5%. Combined, the white, Hispanic and Asian population account for nearly 90% of Washington’s total.

Statewide, the white population declined by 2.2%, while the Asian population grew by 12.1%, the fastest rate of any group. Even in the areas where the white population increased, the growth rate among people of color outpaced it.

In King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, the share of residents who are people of color rose from 39.4% to 42.5% between 2020 and 2023. The Asian population saw the largest increase, growing by about 76,700 people to reach 691,500, or 17.1% of the total population.

Other racial and ethnic groups, including Black, Hispanic, Native American/Alaska Native, and multiracial people, also saw increases in the Seattle area. The number of Hawaiian Native/Pacific Islander people fell slightly.