Bumbershoot, Amazon launch initiative in CID to combat food insecurity

Bumbershoot, in collaboration with Amazon, launched “Bumbershoot Gives Back, Powered by Amazon” on Wednesday at the Asian Counseling & Referral Service (ACRS)’s food bank in the Chinatown-International District.

The partnership aims to donate 90,000 pounds of food to local food banks across the region. This includes a substantial initial contribution of 30,000 pounds, delivered today by Amazon volunteers at the kickoff event. Volunteers can earn two-day tickets to the 2024 Bumbershoot festival by dedicating their time to community organizations focused on combating food insecurity.

Bumbershoot will soon launch a virtual food drive organized by Conscious Alliance, offering a limited-edition poster available by donation. Each donation will contribute to providing meals, aiming to make a meaningful impact before and during the festival.

If you’re interested in volunteering or learning more about the initiative, visit Bumbershoot.com/givesback.