Asian American voter survey reveals Biden’s lead over Trump, but support trends down

President Joe Biden leads former President Donald Trump among Asian American voters, but his support has dropped by eight points compared to 2020, according to the latest findings from the bi-annual Asian American Voter Survey (AAVS) released today by APIAVote, AAPI Data, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC, and AARP. Since 2012, this comprehensive survey has tracked the evolving priorities and voting behaviors of Asian Americans.

The full results of the survey, presented during a virtual press briefing today show:

Biden’s support among Asian American voters stands at 46%, down from 54% in 2020, while Trump’s support is at 31%, up slightly from 30%.

62% view Trump unfavorably, with 43% viewing him very unfavorably, while 44% view Biden unfavorably, including 23% very unfavorably.

42% identify as Democrats (down from 44% in 2020), 22% as Republicans (down from 23%), and 31% as Independent (up from 25%).

Preferences for congressional candidates favor Democrats for both U.S. House (51% vs. 30%) and Senate (50% vs. 30%).

Over two-thirds (68%) of Asian American voters worry about hate crimes, harassment, and discrimination.

An overwhelming 90% of Asian American voters plan to vote in the upcoming elections

Despite their growing influence, 42% of Asian American voters report not being contacted by either Democratic or Republican parties or candidates.

The survey, conducted among 2,479 Asian American voters through mixed modes including online panels and telephone interviews, underscores the community’s diverse concerns, ranging from economic issues to discrimination worries. The release of these findings precedes APIAVote’s Presidential Town Hall, aiming to engage candidates directly with the AAPI community on critical national issues.

For further details on the survey, go to the full report at https://aapidata.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2024-AAVS_REPORT-FINAL.pdf