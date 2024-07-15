AAPI hometown heroes to be honored

SEATTLE — The American Legion Cathay Post #186 and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance (C.A.C.A.) Seattle Lodge are gearing up to recognize Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) military personnel and first responders at the upcoming “Serving Those Who Serve” celebration on Sept. 14.

The event, at the Museum of Flight in Seattle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., aims to honor the courageous men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces and as first responders across Washington state. A free lunch will be provided.

“We owe a tremendous and ongoing debt of gratitude to our nation’s military members and to the first responders in our communities,” said Chief Andy Hwang of the Federal Way Police Department, a member of the AAPI Hometown Hero Celebration Honorary Planning Committee. “It is their service and sacrifice that safeguards our democracy and protects our people.”

Gerald Chang, Commander of Cathay Post #186, said, “Our event goals are to raise awareness of their contributions, to increase recruitment, and to inspire AAPI youth to consider careers in the military or in public safety.”

Donations to support the event can be made at CathayPost186.org. Cathy Lee, the past president of C.A.C.A. Seattle, said the contributions will help provide a morale-boosting experience for the honorees.