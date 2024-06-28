WWII veteran William L. Chin celebrates 99th birthday

Friday, June 28, 2024 marks the 99th birthday of William L. Chin—a World War II veteran and founding member of Cathay Post 186.

Chin, who served as a radio operator in the U.S. Army’s 93rd Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron, played a pivotal role in the Central European campaign and the Battle of Rhineland.

Chin was honored this week with an early birthday celebration attended by fellow members of Cathay Post 186. Patty Carter from Puget Sound Honor Flight presented Chin with a commemorative quilt in recognition of his service.

“Celebrating 99 years is a remarkable milestone,” said Cathay Post 186 in a statement. “We honor Bill’s incredible journey and his enduring contributions to our community and nation.”