Two injured in CID shooting

A man is in custody after two people were shot in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on Sunday morning.

At 12:29 a.m., a patrol officer found two men shot near 8th Avenue South and South King Street.

The 37-year-old male and a 28-year-old male were treated on scene and transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined that the shots came from a nearby second story apartment window. They found the suspected shooter hiding inside the apartment and placed him under arrest. The 24-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue before being booked into King County Jail on two counts of first-degree assault.

During the investigation, police found a firearm near the window overlooking the parking lot where the victims were believed to have been shot. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators seized multiple firearms and firearm accessories inside the residence.