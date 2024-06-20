Two arrested in CID stabbing, drugs seized

Seattle Police arrested two suspects after a man was stabbed in the Chinatown-International District earlier this week.

At 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man stabbed near 5th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. They found the 33-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said there was a fight before the stabbing. A 42-year-old man stabbed the victim and handed the knife over to a woman. Officers took the knife from her as evidence. They also found over 60 fentanyl pills.

They arrested the 42-year-old man for first degree assault, and the 46-year-old woman for rendering criminal assistance. Both were booked into the King County jail.