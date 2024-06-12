Ting Chou marks 25 years with King County

Ting Chou, a records unit support clerk at the King County Correctional Facility (KCCF), recently marked a significant milestone in his career—celebrating 25 years of service with the department.

Every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, Ting can be found diligently attending to his duties at KCCF, ensuring that officers and residents have access to the resources they need. From stocking supplies to fulfilling resident requests, Ting’s role is indispensable to the smooth functioning of jail operations.

Known for his quick wit and jovial demeanor, Ting (who’s fluent in Mandarin) fosters a sense of camaraderie among his colleagues, earning him endearing nicknames and the admiration of those he works with.