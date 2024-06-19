Seniors shine in table tennis tournament 

Twenty Chinese older adults from Snohomish County recently concluded their spirited competition in the “Chinese Seniors Group Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Tournament” at Homage Senior Services’ Center for Healthy Living on June 4.

Spanning from May 14-28, 2024, the tournament brought together participants aged 60 and above, emphasizing both skill and community spirit.

Mixed doubles champion Zeng, 62, credited ping-pong with improving his health, including better blood sugar control. “I recommend everyone participate in this sport,” Zeng said.



Mixed doubles co-champion Ming Huang, 83, said, “You don’t have to be good at playing ping-pong to be the winner—you just need to have good luck to be paired with a good partner!”