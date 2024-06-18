Nebraska’s first Asian American Commission

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA – Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced 13 appointments on Monday to the newly created Commission on Asian-American Affairs.

The Commission will coordinate programs related to Nebraska’s Asian American community for housing, education, welfare, employment, and other issues and will be overseen by a chairperson and four other executive board members. All but one of the members have already been appointed.



The commission was created through passage of LB1300, which included legislation introduced by Senator Rita Sanders.