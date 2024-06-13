NATAS Emmys recognize Seattle AAPI talent

The City of Seattle’s government-access station Seattle Channel was recognized on June 1, at the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) virtual Emmy Awards ceremony.



It won the Public Affairs Program Emmy for “The Fight Against Fentanyl.”

Producer Susan Han, writer Brian Callanan, editor Randy Eng, and freelance photographer Dustin Gagne dedicated over six months to the documentary, spotlighting the deadly synthetic opioid responsible for claiming the lives of 150 Americans daily, including at least two individuals a day in King County.

Additionally, Eng, a seasoned photographer, producer, and editor with nine years of experience at the Seattle Channel and a 34-year tenure in television news, was inducted into NATAS’s prestigious Silver Circle.

Other AAPI winners in the Seattle market include:

Lesley Ikeda-Kreitz, Editor, KOMO

Award category: Morning Newscast (Markets 1-20) (KOMO Morning Newscast March 22, 2023)

PJ Randhawa, Producer, KING

Award category: Diversity Equity Inclusion (News Indigenous Injustice)

Nathan Hong Fisher, Photographer, Seattle Seahawks

Award category: Sports Story – Short and Long Form Content (Season of Bloom)



Ryan Barber, Graphic Designer, KIRO

Award category: Children/Youth/Teens Wildlife (A Look Inside Woodland Park Zoo)